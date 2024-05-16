More than 1 million people were left without power across the Houston area after severe weather moved through on Thursday evening, according to CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint said there was damage to several of their facilities in the area. The company said they would begin restoration efforts on Thursday night, and it would ramp up in the morning when damage became more visible in the daylight hours.

As of Friday morning, hundreds of thousands of people are still without electricity.

Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.

CenterPoint Energy Outages

FRIDAY

As of 7:30 a.m., there were 728,745 customers affected by outages in the Houston area.

As of 6:15 a.m., there were 731,906 customers affected by outages in the Houston area.

THURSDAY

As of 8:53 p.m., there were 893,182 customers affected by outages in the Houston area.

As of 8:41 p.m., there were 896,558 customers affected by outages in the Houston area.

As of 8:11 p.m., there were 898,270 customers affected by outages in the Houston area.

As of 7:30 p.m., there were 879,228 customers affected by outages in the Houston area.

As of 7:05 p.m., there were 781,155 customers affected by outages in the Houston area.

As of 6:50 p.m., there were 632,226 customers affected by outages in the Houston area.

As of 6:44 p.m., there were 477,207 customers affected by outages in the Houston area.

As of 6:40 p.m., there were 342,577 customers affected by outages in the Houston area.

As of 6:30 p.m., there were 195,902 customers affected by outages in the Houston area.

We reached out to the company and received this statement:

"There has been damage to several of our facilities in the Houston-area service territory. As the line of severe weather has made its way through our region, it is now safe for our crews to begin assessing damage but can confirm we’ve experienced significant damage to our system. Restoration efforts will begin tonight but will ramp up in daylight hours as damage becomes more visible. We are committed to restoring power to our customers as safely and as quickly as possible.

When restoring power, we begin with facilities vital to safety, health and welfare, such as hospitals, water treatment plants and public service facilities. While addressing key facilities, we follow our priority restoration process by making repairs to electrical facilities that will return power to the largest number of customers first. We then continue the restoration process by prioritizing repairs to benefit the greatest number of customers, until power is returned to everyone. Throughout the restoration process, we maintain contact with local emergency management agencies, news media and public officials.

We’d like to remind our customers to stay at least 35 feet away from low-hanging, downed power lines or lines that could be in standing water and call 911 and report them to us at 713-207-2222."

Keep track of the outages using the map below.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

Entergy Outages

FRIDAY

As of 6:20 a.m., 17,032 customers are affected.

THURSDAY

As of 8:50 p.m., 39,091 customers are affected.

As of 8:11 p.m., 42,285 customers are affected.

As of 7:05 p.m., 34,350 customers are affected.

As of 6:44 p.m., 25,967 customers are affected.

As of 6:33 p.m., 22,292 customers are affected.d.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

