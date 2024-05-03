The water is continuing to rise on FM 1485 near Idle Glen Road in East Harris County.

It's a mandatory evacuation area near the East Fork of the San Jacinto River where high water is covering roads.

Several high - water rescue teams have gone into the neighborhoods off of FM 1485 near the Idle Wilde sub-division by boat rescuing residents who had not previously evacuated.

"I'm so grateful. I was hanging on to a fence with my two dogs," says resident Tim who nearly fell down so we helped him sit down and called emergency crews to help him.

Tim says before he was rescued he believed he was electrocuted or suffered some sort of electric shock while in the high water.

Other residents we met sat praying in their vehicles that the water wouldn't make it into their homes.

"Just no description for it really. You spend 20 years building this place only to watch it wash away," says one man.

"And we barely got out. Now we're just sitting here watching to see if it hits that hill and if it hits that hill right there then it's in our house," his wife adds.

Some residents already watched as water moved in. "My house, mine has four feet of water," says one resident.

"About five inches of water is in my house. (So you guys are evacuating?) Yes," another man explains.

Emergency officials are reminding us to stay out of flood water, which is full of bacteria and wild animals.