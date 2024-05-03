Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
12
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:20 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:21 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:45 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 8:12 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:34 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Harris County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Flood Warning
from FRI 5:59 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Brazos County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 2:43 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Houston flooding: Rising river water prompts high-water rescues in Humble

By
Published  May 3, 2024 6:55pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Humble high-water rescues after flooding

In Humble, flood waters generally fall within Harris County's voluntary evacuation zone, but that is still leaving some residents surrounded by water. FOX 26's Tom Zizka spoke to residents who were forced to leave their homes.

HUMBLE, Texas - In Humble, flood waters generally fall within Harris County's Voluntary Evacuation zone, which leaves residents surrounded by water with two choices: Get out or be prepared to sit and wait until the water recedes. By Friday morning, some had found Mother Nature made the decision for them.

On a quiet N. Houston Avenue, in Humble, the sound of flowing water and rain was broken by the roar of a Houston Fire Department high-water rescue team. They responded to this area along the banks of the West Fork of the San Jacinto River, where several people in an RV park were stranded.

SUGGESTED: Houston flooding: Shelters for evacuations, high-water

Jessica Jane among those who decided the water was high enough, "It's up to here, already, and it's very dangerous, so we figured we were going to bail out, now. We should have left, last night."

While rescuers were there, a man paddled his kayak across the water saying he's the RV park manager. He told firefighters that there were more people, facing a couple more days of rising water, who were persuaded to leave. "I told all the people at the place I manage, 'You can stay if you want, but I'm not going to make that decision for you," he says, "I can't be responsible for your well-being. Some of them decided they were going to stay, and now they've decided they're going to go."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

As firefighters brought one last couple out of harm's way, the crew captain says their high-water truck had reached its limit. Any future rescues would need to be by boat.

"Get out, now. It's putting a lot of these guys at risk," says Sr. Captain Chris Kelley, "It'll only get riskier, the longer they stay, and it's going to make getting them out a lot riskier, as well."

By Friday morning, this one crew had already rescued 15 people. As the West Fork is expected to rise through late Saturday, they expect to be even busier.