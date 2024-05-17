Expand / Collapse search

Houston businesses closed on Friday, May 17 due to severe storms

By
Published  May 17, 2024 7:15am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Severe storms hit Houston on Thursday, causing major damage across the city.

The damage caused by storms impacted businesses, causing those businesses to close on Friday, May 17.

Mayor John Whitmire also issued a Stay-at-Home advisory advising those who are not essential workers to stay at home on Friday.

The following Houston businesses have announced closures:

  • All City of Houston offices
  • Houston Botanic Garden
  • Houston Health Department
  • Harris County State District Court
  • BARC Houston Animal Shelter Closed to the Public