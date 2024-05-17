Houston businesses closed on Friday, May 17 due to severe storms
HOUSTON - Severe storms hit Houston on Thursday, causing major damage across the city.
The damage caused by storms impacted businesses, causing those businesses to close on Friday, May 17.
Mayor John Whitmire also issued a Stay-at-Home advisory advising those who are not essential workers to stay at home on Friday.
CenterPoint reports 1 million outages; map, tracker
The following Houston businesses have announced closures:
- All City of Houston offices
- Houston Botanic Garden
- Houston Health Department
- Harris County State District Court
- BARC Houston Animal Shelter Closed to the Public