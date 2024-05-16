With a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in place for much of the Houston area, many residents are facing power outages.

Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.

CenterPoint Energy

As of 6:30 p.m., there were 195,902 outages in the Houston area.

As of 6:40 p.m., there were 342,577 outages reported in the Houston area.

As of 6:44 p.m., there were 477,207 outages reported in the Houston area.

As of 6:50 p.m., there were 632,226 outages reported in the Houston area.

As of 7:05 p.m., there were 781,155 outages reported in the Houston area.

As of 7:30 p.m., there were 879,228 outages reported in the Houston area.

Keep track of the outages using the map below.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

Entergy

According to Entergy, 22,292 customers were affected as of 6:33 p.m.

As of 6:44 p.m., 25,967 customers were affected.

As of &:05 p.m., 34,350 customers were affected.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

