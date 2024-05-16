Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 PM CDT until SAT 6:50 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:30 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 6:37 PM CDT until THU 8:30 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:18 AM CDT until MON 8:24 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:45 PM CDT, Grimes County, Grimes County, Brazos County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:16 PM CDT until THU 7:45 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston County, Liberty County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:09 PM CDT until THU 7:45 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Harris County
Tornado Watch
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:40 PM CDT until THU 8:45 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:06 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:19 PM CDT until THU 9:15 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
until THU 8:45 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Grimes County, Grimes County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Waller County, Washington County, Washington County, Brazos County, Brazos County, Brazos County, Brazos County

Houston weather: Center Point, Entergy power outages; close to 900,000 customers affected

By
Published  May 16, 2024 6:35pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - With a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in place for much of the Houston area, many residents are facing power outages.

Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.

CenterPoint Energy

As of 6:30 p.m., there were 195,902 outages in the Houston area.

As of 6:40 p.m., there were 342,577 outages reported in the Houston area.

As of 6:44 p.m., there were 477,207 outages reported in the Houston area.

As of 6:50 p.m., there were 632,226 outages reported in the Houston area.

As of 7:05 p.m., there were 781,155 outages reported in the Houston area.

As of 7:30 p.m., there were 879,228 outages reported in the Houston area.

Keep track of the outages using the map below.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

Entergy

According to Entergy, 22,292 customers were affected as of 6:33 p.m.

As of 6:44 p.m., 25,967 customers were affected.

As of &:05 p.m., 34,350 customers were affected.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

