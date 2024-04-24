The remains of a missing Harris County woman, Margaret Kay-Alana Turner, were confirmed found.

On Friday, April 19, around 2:30 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a wooded area near Decker Prairie Rosehill Road to the discovery of possible human bones.

Texas EquuSearch made the discovery and called law enforcement.

Montgomery County Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and conducted their investigation. It was determined that the remains were, in fact, human, and they were taken to the Montgomery County Forensic Center.

Forensic Pathologists confirmed, through dental records, that the found bones were those of Turner.

The circumstances and manner of death are still under investigation. However, no foul play is suspected.

In March of 2023, Kay-Alana was reported missing and her picture was widely circulated on social media.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office hopes this identification can provide much-needed closure to her family.







