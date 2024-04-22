The search for a missing woman may be coming to an end.

Kay-Alana Turner, 28, vanished back on March 10, 2023. Now, in a Facebook post her family says they believe her body may have been found with the help of Texas EquuSearch.

For the past 407 days, Kay-Alana Turner’s family has been pleading for help on Facebook to find their missing daughter. On Friday, that all changed when Kay-Alana’s family said they believe her body was found by Texas EquuSearch.

"Finally recovered some human remains," said Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch. "I’m not going to say it’s her at this point in time. You know, after a year it’s badly decomposed."

Texas EquuSearch has been on the case since the very beginning. The founder said his team searched tirelessly for Kay-Alana by conducting at least 20 searches over the past year.

"The area she was found was certainly thick with weeds, and woods," said Miller.

In 2023, Kay-Alana was last seen in Tomball after police said she fell asleep in someone’s driveway. Deputies tried to knock on her window to wake her up but they say she drove away and crashed into a wooded area. Her family said she was having mental health crisis.

"She was actually found right around 900 feet we’re figuring from where her car was last seen," said Miller.

Miller said this weekend was set to be the final search for Kay-Alana, but in a dramatic turn of events crews made the discovery during their final search efforts.

"Never ever gave up. You know, we just always went back, always went back," said Miller.

The remains believed to be Kay-Alana’s still have to be confirmed by the medical examiner’s officer. The medical examiner's office will also determine her cause of death.