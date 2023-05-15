Kay-Alana Turner ran into the woods to escape a Harris County deputy, hasn't been since

"What do you do when you don't know? You don't know who to ask, you don't know where to look, you don't know what to do. When you've done all, you can do, you stand, that's where we're at," said Robby Calhoun.

Robby and his wife, Rosa Calhoun, say the last time their daughter 28-year-old Kay-Alana Turner of Lumberton, Texas was seen was March 10.

She was sleeping inside her car which, was parked in a random driveway in the city of Tomball. Around 5:30 a.m., her parents say a Harris County Deputy approached Kay-Alana's car.

"They told us that when the police officer tried to get in her car. She locked the door, and then at that point an officer picked up a 2x4, and busted her window," Rosa explained.

SUGGESTED: The Missing: Army veteran Veronda Sanders went for bike ride 4-years ago and was never seen again

She says that's when Kay-Alana drove her car through a fence, and a cow pasture in the back of the home, her car came to a rest in a wooded area.

"I think in her mental state she was frightened, and she just started trying to get away the best way she could," Robby said.

Kay-Alana ran into those woods barefoot, wearing a long hot pink dress, she left her phone, purse and everything else behind.

"Her daddy found her shoes beside the car full of glass, where she had run out of her shoes. She went over the log, and we know she made it to Spring Creek, because he found her footprints," said Rosa.

Kay-Alana's trail went cold at Decker Prairie Rosehill Road near Hwy 249, which crosses over into Montgomery County. She hasn't been seen since she entered those woods.

"We know 99.9% that she made it to Decker Prairie Rosehill Road coming out of those woods. We don't know if she turned left or right, we still don't know 56 days later which way she went when she got to that road," her father said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

On March 9, the night before Kay-Alana's disappearance, her parents say she was at her best friend's house in Silsby, Texas. But for some reason, she left the house and couldn't figure out how to get back inside, so she got into her car and started driving.

The Calhouns say Kay-Alana did not have a history of drug or alcohol abuse, but they do say she likely wasn't in her normal mental state.

"In 2020, during the height of the COVID pandemic, she was living in New York City and spent time having to commute in and out of Times Square for her job," Robby explained.

He says because of that, Kay-Alana suffered from PTSD, and she'd been prescribed Zoloft and Ritalin, her doctor upped her dosage just two weeks before her disappearance. Rosa and Robby believe Kay-Alana, who stands 5'4", weighing 127 pounds, had a bad reaction to the mixture and dosage of those medications.

"I found out later that these medications really shouldn't be mixed," Robby said.

Equusearch helped the family look for Kay-Alana the Saturday after she went missing. But when the Harris County Sheriff's Department issued felony warrants because of Kay-Alana's run in with their deputy, Equusearch could no longer help.

"That tied the hands of Equusearch because their policy is they will not search for anyone who has a warrant. They only search for innocent people, so they had a window that one Saturday before the warrants went into place," Robby explained.

Kay-Alana's parents do not believe she's on the run, they believe she's in danger and in need of help.

"There are thousands of cars out there, there are sex offenders on that road," Rosa said.

The Calhouns say Kay-Alana doesn't have any type of criminal or arrest record. Her family and friends haven't stopped searching the woods since she went missing two months ago, and if Kay-Alana is out there and able to hear this they have this message.

"Baby come home, and if you're scared because of law enforcement, or that there might be some repercussions, that's handled," Robby said.

Anyone with information about Kay-Alana Turner's disappearance should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Department at (713) 221-6000 or crime stoppers at (713) 521-4600

You can click here for a look at an official record of Long-term Missing persons throughout the state of Texas.