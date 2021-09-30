The Missing: Families gather to support each other
In FOX 26's ongoing series 'The Missing,' we've spent weeks getting to know local families who are desperately searching for answers in the case of their loved one who has vanished and each of them have stressed the importance of support and awareness.
The Missing: Internet safety for children
The News Edge takes a look at a new initiative centered around kids and their habits on the Internet. Oftentimes, a lot of children are building relationships with strangers online that their parents are totally unaware of.
How public interest, awareness can help solve missing person cases
Unsolved missing person cases are getting new attention across America, as the Gabby Petito case proves how powerful public interest can be and helping to solve them. We have been speaking to local experts and parents about how Gabby's case has given new hope to those still waiting to find their loved ones. Simply sharing a missing person's flier that pops up can have such a great impact does that can reach millions of people all over the world.