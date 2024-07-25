On Thursday, alleged criminals found themselves in federal court after a sweeping operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Here is a brief timeline of what led up to Thursday morning in federal court.

The FBI, pairing with the Houston Police Department and other law enforcement agencies, arrested 50 out of 53 people Wednesday charged with participating in wire fraud schemes and falsifying documents to obtain bail bonds for people charged with crimes.

Three remain at large, according to the FBI.

According to documents, working with AABLE bonds, a Houston-based bail bonds company – investigators say these co-conspirators provided falsified financial reports, such as pay stubs and falsified cosigner financial reports, in order to get loved ones out of jail who would not qualify for bond.

Employees with AABLE Bonds who are charged include: Mary Brown, Oscar Wattell & CEO Sheba Muharib, who is 58.

On Thursday, many of those alleged criminals, who provided falsified documents, came face-to-face with their fate inside federal courtroom 701, with family members in the room for support.

Many of the defendants were let out on bond, read their rights and charges, told of penalties if they violate bond conditions, given court appointed attorneys, and more.

52 of the defendants were charged with Count A - a conspiracy to commit wire fraud. 34 were also charged with Count B- wire fraud - along with Count A, and two were charged with Count C - crimes by or affecting persons engaged in the business of insurance, including Oscar Wattell and Sheba Muharib, both employed at AABLE bonds.

No one was charged with all three counts.

The investigation into the FBI raid is ongoing.