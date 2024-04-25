A criminal is one step closer to being caught thanks to a new canine that joined the team over at the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This dog is unique and the first of its kind in the area.

His name is Hades. He is a scent-discrimination dog and don’t let his friendliness fool you. He’s trained to track even the toughest criminals, but he also specializes in helping to find the missing.

Hundreds go missing every day. Just days after telling you about 60-year-old Terry Barnes who suffered mental challenges and her daughter says she disappeared after walking away from home, Barnes’ body was found in Buffalo Bayou.

To help avoid tragic endings like that, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman and his team have a new scent-discrimination canine.

"We often have seniors wander off away from facilities, away from home, folks with dementia, Alzheimer’s and people with autism," Herman explains.

"I think it’ll make a huge difference," says Precinct 4 Deputy Daniella Palacios, who is Hades’ handler.

"Deputy Palacios will be our first ever female canine handler," says Herman.

"Hades can track up to four miles, six miles. It’s the first one of its kind in our region, so it’s pretty unique. He can track from just missing, to up to eight hours," Deputy Palacios explains.

We caught up with the two during a big training exercise. Hours before, Hades was helping track a bad guy who committed a home invasion.

"No scent article or anything. He went off of odor. The freshest odor in the air that was missing," Palacios said.

Thanks to Hades, investigators are looking at surveillance footage a half mile from the crime, where the man apparently got into a waiting car after Hades tracked his scent to that area.

While some canines sniff out things like drugs or bombs, Hades’ specialty is people.

When I left my notes behind and asked to see the Hanoverian Plott Hound at work, I walked for several minutes up the street, into a park, and ducked behind a tree. First mosquitoes, then Hades found me, but as I stood with my arms out calling to him, he didn’t come to me. Hades went around the tree, following the same path I took to get to that spot.

"He used his nose all the way here and that’s what he does. He doesn’t use his eyes very much. He didn’t even pay attention to your motions," Palacios explained.

"We spent a lot of money on this dog, a lot of money on training. We know this is needed in our area," Herman added.

Hades is completely trained, but he will still take part in events like the mass Precinct 4 Canine training where we met him.

Hades is only 10 months old, and he will continue to get bigger and better.