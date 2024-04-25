In a significant development concerning the alleged bid-rigging scandal involving the Harris County Judge's office, a joint press conference by District Attorney Kim Ogg, members of the state Attorney General’s Office, and the Texas Rangers is scheduled for this afternoon.

The press conference aims to unveil crucial advancements in the investigation surrounding the controversial $11 million contract awarded to Elevate Strategies for a COVID-19 vaccine outreach program.

Following intense scrutiny and a five-month grand jury probe initiated after initial questions raised by FOX 26 in August 2021, felony charges were brought against three individuals linked to Judge Lina Hidalgo's inner circle: Aaron Dunn, Wallis Nader, and Alex Triantaphyllis.

Aaron Dunn (L), Alex Triantaphyllis (C), and Wallis Nader (R) are facing felony criminal indictments over a controversial multimillion-dollar contract.

TIMELINE FOX 26 Reports

- August 17, 2021 Serious questions emerge around $11 million Harris County COVID-19 contract

- August 29, 2021 Contract controversy raises voices in County Commissioners Court- What's Your Point?

- September 8, 2021 Harris County Judge to seek cancelation of controversial $11M contract

- September 14, 2021 Harris County Commissioners unanimously vote to cancel controversial $11m contract

- November 16, 2021 Controversial contract triggers subpoenas aimed at Harris County leaders

- March 11, 2022 Texas Rangers execute search warrant for information about controversial Harris Co. contract

- March 22, 2022 Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo grilled following "bid rigging" allegations

- April 11, 2022 3 Harris County Judge staffers named in felony indictments

-May 19, 2022 Harris Co. DA Kim Ogg warns Judge Lina Hidalgo about misstatements, hiding evidence