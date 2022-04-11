Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo’s Chief of Staff, 2 former staff members indicted

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s chief of staff and two former staff members are facing felony criminal indictments in connection to a controversial contract awarded last year.

Court records show charges of tampering with record and misuse of official information against Chief of Staff Alex Triantaphyllis, Wallis Nader and Aaron Dunn.

RELATED: Hidalgo staffer implicated in 'bid-rigging' scandal gets new, higher paying County job

The $11 million COVID-19 communication contract went to a one-person company, Elevate Strategies, run by a political strategist with a limited track record that did not receive the highest scores in the bidding process.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo canceled the contract last year in the face of scrutiny.

RELATED: Harris County Judge grilled following 'bid rigging' allegations

Search warrants were served at Harris County offices in March, and the unsealed documents revealed that officials seized phones, laptops and desktops as part of an investigation into the contract.

The search warrant affidavits also outlined the timeline in which the proposals for the contract were made and how the selection process was handled.

Advertisement

RELATED: Search warrants served at Harris County offices unsealed