Texas has it all, including some of the top high schools in the United States, according to the US News & World Report.

The annual "Best High School Rankings" for 2024 was released after reviewing nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

SUGGESTED: Houston ISD Annual Report: Student success surpasses national average amid evaluation debate

There were 10 schools from Texas in the top 100 with two Houston schools making the list and one Dallas school making the top 10.

Here's the full list of the top 10 public high schools in Texas, according to the report:

The School for the Talented and Gifted (Dallas) Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School (Dallas) Science and Engineering Magnet School (Dallas) Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute (Grand Prairie) Carnegie Vanguard High School (Houston) Liberal Arts and Science Academy (Austin) BASIS San Antonio- Shavano Campus (San Antonio) DeBakey High School for Health Professions (Houston) Brownsville Early College High School (Brownsville) Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet (Dallas)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Here's the full list of the top 10 public high schools in Houston, according to the US News & World Report.

Carnegie Vanguard High School (Houston ISD) DeBakey High School for Health Professions (Houston ISD) Kinder High School for Performing and Visual Arts (Houston ISD) Challenge Early College High School (Houston ISD) Young Women's College Prep Academy (Houston ISD) Eastwood Academy (Houston ISD) Harmony School of Innovation - Katy (Harmony Public Schools - Houston West) Kerr High School (Alief ISD) Houston Academy for International Studies (Houston ISD) East Early College High School (Houston ISD)

Want to see the full report? Click here to visit the US News & World Report website.