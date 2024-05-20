Hundreds of thousands of people across the Houston area are still without power after last week’s deadly storms.

CenterPoint says at the peak of outages caused by the severe weather on Thursday, nearly 922,000 customers were without electricity.

LIST: Houston water, ice, food distribution events for Monday

As of Sunday night, CenterPoint says 75% of customers who experienced outages have had their power restored.

LIST: Cooling centers open in Houston on Monday

Restoration efforts are still ongoing for the remaining customers, and CenterPoint says they are on track to be "substantially complete" with the restorations by Wednesday.

Centerpoint Energy power outage map

CenterPoint provided a timeline map of when repairs are expected to be completed in specific neighborhoods.

Photo: CenterPoint

Click here to zoomed in maps.

Centerpoint outage tracker

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Centerpoint was reporting 222,634 customers affected by outages.

Click here to see earlier tracking numbers.

Entergy power outages

At the peak of the outages on Thursday night, Entergy says 44,500 were without power.

By Saturday morning, Entergy said that number was down to approximately 4,500 customers, and all customers who could safely receive power were expected to be restored by the end of the day Saturday.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map.