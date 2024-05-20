Many in the Houston area are still without power after last week's deadly storms.

The City of Houston and other organizations have opened distribution centers around the city to help those who need relief during this time.



Here's a list of distribution centers open on Monday. It will be updated as more distribution events are announced.

Houston ice and water distribution

Salvation Army

12507 Windfern Rd, Houston, TX 77064

Latter Day Saints Church

4703 Shadow dale Dr. Houston, TX 77041

Kroger distribution

Kroger is hosting a distribution event today to offer impacted Houstonians free water, ice, non-perishable foods, and cleaning supplies including mops, brooms, and sponges to assist with recovery efforts.

Location: Kroger, 12620 Woodforest Blvd., Houston, TX 77015

Time: Starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m., or until supplies last

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

In response to schools being closed and the needs of area families recovering from last week’s devasting storm, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will open distribution centers at the Morefield and Spring Branch Clubs.

In partnership with Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones and Houston Independent School District Sunrise Center (HISD), BGCGH will open its Morefield Club and Spring Branch Club to provide, water and other necessities.

Morefield Club – food/water/ice distribution at 10 AM, May 20th until supplies run out.

Spring Branch Club – food/water/ice distribution from 10 AM – 12 PM, May 20th – May 22nd, or until there is no longer a need.

Houston ISD & Houston Food Bank

HISD and the Houston Food Bank will hold free food and supply distributions at select HISD Sunrise Centers on Monday and Tuesday to support families who are recovering from the severe weather event last week.

On Monday, May 20, families can visit the Brock Sunrise Center at 1417 Houston Ave., and the Morefield Sunrise Center at 5950 Selinsky Rd., beginning at 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, May 21, families can visit the YDC Sunrise Center at 6050 Bretshire Dr. beginning at 9 a.m.

HISD will have free food and cleaning supplies for 500 families per site.