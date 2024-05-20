Houston cooling centers open Monday after deadly storms
HOUSTON - With hundreds of thousands still without power after Thursday’s deadly storms, cooling centers have been set up for Monday.
With temperatures expected to reach the low-90s on Monday, residents can visit the cooling centers to get out of the heat, as well as charge their devices and rest.
SUGGESTED: LIST: Houston water, ice, food distribution events for Monday
Mayor John Whitmire is still asking everyone to avoid unnecessary travel, so only the Houston libraries and community centers that have been designated as cooling centers or distribution centers will be open.
Houston cooling centers
Kingwood Community Center
4102 Rustic Woods Dr, Kingwood, TX 77345
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Woodland Community Center
212 Parkview St, Houston, TX 77009
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray
1475 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, Texas 77091-3105
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Alief Neighborhood Center
11903 Bellaire Blvd. Houston, Texas 77072-2310
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market St. Houston, Texas 77020-6840
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market St. Houston, Texas 77020-4129
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 W. Fuqua St. Houston, Texas 77045-6402
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Kashmere Multi-Service Center
4802 Lockwood Dr. Houston, Texas 77026-2941
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol St. Houston, Texas 77011-4643
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Northeast Multi-Service Center
9720 Spaulding St. Houston, Texas 77016-4841
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star Dr. Houston, Texas 77074-5006
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
4410 Reed Rd. Houston, Texas 77051-2718
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis St. Houston, Texas 77004-4407
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
West End Multi-Service Center
170 Heights Blvd. Houston, Texas 77007-3729
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.