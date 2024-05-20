With hundreds of thousands still without power after Thursday’s deadly storms, cooling centers have been set up for Monday.

With temperatures expected to reach the low-90s on Monday, residents can visit the cooling centers to get out of the heat, as well as charge their devices and rest.

Mayor John Whitmire is still asking everyone to avoid unnecessary travel, so only the Houston libraries and community centers that have been designated as cooling centers or distribution centers will be open.

Houston cooling centers

Kingwood Community Center

4102 Rustic Woods Dr, Kingwood, TX 77345

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Woodland Community Center

212 Parkview St, Houston, TX 77009

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray

1475 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, Texas 77091-3105

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Alief Neighborhood Center

11903 Bellaire Blvd. Houston, Texas 77072-2310

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market St. Houston, Texas 77020-6840

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

4014 Market St. Houston, Texas 77020-4129

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

3810 W. Fuqua St. Houston, Texas 77045-6402

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kashmere Multi-Service Center

4802 Lockwood Dr. Houston, Texas 77026-2941

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

7037 Capitol St. Houston, Texas 77011-4643

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Northeast Multi-Service Center

9720 Spaulding St. Houston, Texas 77016-4841

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star Dr. Houston, Texas 77074-5006

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

4410 Reed Rd. Houston, Texas 77051-2718

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

3611 Ennis St. Houston, Texas 77004-4407

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

West End Multi-Service Center

170 Heights Blvd. Houston, Texas 77007-3729

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.