An on-again, off-again relationship turned deadly after an altercation ended with a stabbing in south Houston.

According to HPD Commander Chaney, officers were called to a cutting in progress in the 4700 block of Wenda Street at Cullen Park Apartments.

When authorities arrived, they learned a man and woman got into a verbal altercation which escalated to a physical altercation. At some point in the altercation, the woman grabbed a knife and stabbed the man.

Another person called the police to the apartment building, officials report.

Chaney states the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the time police arrived.

It is unclear to authorities who the aggressor was and they say the man did not have a weapon on him when they initially investigated.

The stabbing is still under investigation.