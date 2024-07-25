In response to Hurricane Beryl's aftermath, CenterPoint has announced a comprehensive plan to improve storm response. This announcement came during a Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) hearing, following significant customer dissatisfaction during the recent storm.

"There are no excuses," President and CEO Jason Wells said. "We will get better. We are taking immediate action to make real, measurable, and positive changes to not only better serve our customers and the community but to re-earn their trust. Our mission is to build and operate the most resilient coastal grid anywhere in the country with best-in-class communications."

President and CEO Jason Wells, along with Tony Gardner, SVP and Chief Customer Officer, and Randy Pryor, VP of Major Underground & Distribution Modernization, announced a series of actions to enhance electric system resilience, improve customer communications, and strengthen partnerships.

Key Elements of the Improvement Plan

Wells, accompanied by Tony Gardner, SVP and Chief Customer Officer, and Randy Pryor, VP of Major Underground & Distribution Modernization, outlined a three-pronged strategy:

Resiliency Investments: Accelerating upgrades to construction standards, retrofitting existing infrastructure, and employing advanced technologies like AI. The plan also includes nearly doubling the size of vegetation management crews to address one of the primary causes of outages.

Best-in-Class Customer Communications: Launching a new outage tracker by August 1, designed to provide clearer and more comprehensive information during storms and handle increased demand more effectively.

Strengthened Partnerships: Hiring a seasoned emergency response leader to improve planning and build stronger community partnerships, ensuring better support during crises.

State Response and Investigation

This plan comes after Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Public Utility Commission would conduct a thorough investigation into CenterPoint Energy’s preparedness and response capabilities. Abbott voiced concerns over the utility's performance, highlighting widespread power outages that hampered rescue operations and posed significant risks to public safety.

"This investigation is crucial," Abbott stated in a press briefing. "Texans rely on utility providers like CenterPoint to deliver reliable service, especially during emergencies. The failures we witnessed during Hurricane Beryl underscore the need for accountability and improvements in our infrastructure."

Legal Challenges

Adding to the scrutiny, CenterPoint faces a lawsuit from Houston restaurants over prolonged power outages experienced during the storm. This legal action intensifies the focus on the company's response efforts.

Commitment to Improvement

Wells acknowledged the company's shortcomings during the storm and committed to significant improvements.

"While we cannot erase the frustrations and difficulty so many of our customers endured I, and my entire leadership team, will not make any excuses. We will improve and act with a sense of urgency," Wells said.

