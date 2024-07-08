Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:57 AM CDT until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:31 AM CDT until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:51 AM CDT until THU 5:43 AM CDT, Brazoria County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 6:45 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Matagorda County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:54 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County
Tornado Watch
from SUN 10:45 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:13 AM CDT until MON 6:15 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:59 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Matagorda County, Wharton County

Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas

Updated  July 8, 2024 4:11am CDT
Hurricanes
Hurricane Beryl has made landfall on the Texas coast early Monday morning.

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

After moving across the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm, Beryl regained hurricane strength shortly before moving onto the Texas coast.

Southeast Texas and the Houston area are bracing for a very windy and rainy Monday morning into Monday afternoon. Winds of 50 mph or higher, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and power outages are expected.

Tropical Storm Beryl: Houston mayor discusses preparations

Houston Mayor John Whitmire discusses preparations for Beryl ahead of landfall.

In anticipation of the storm, the state issued a disaster declaration for 121 Texas counties. The Texas Division of Emergency Management also raised the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center. Boats, search and rescue personnel and other resources are ready to deploy.

Texas leaders discuss Beryl preparations

Acting Governor Dan Patrick and TDEM Chief Nim Kidd discuss the state's preparations for Beryl's landfall in the state.

The Texas landfall is Beryl’s third landfall since it formed as a tropical depression in the Atlantic more than 3,000 miles from Houston on June 28. It rapidly strengthened into a hurricane within the first 24 hours and intensified into a major hurricane within the next day.

It made landfall on Carriacou Island on July 1 as a Category 4 hurricane.

On July 2, it became the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record to form in the Atlantic.

As it roared across the Caribbean, Beryl left behind a trail of damage as well as deaths.

It weakened as it approached the Yucatan Peninsula, where it made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Tulum, Mexico, on July 5. It further weakened as it moved across land, emerging into the Gulf as a tropical storm.