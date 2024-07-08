Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas

Hurricane Beryl has made landfall on the Texas coast early Monday morning.

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

After moving across the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm, Beryl regained hurricane strength shortly before moving onto the Texas coast.

Southeast Texas and the Houston area are bracing for a very windy and rainy Monday morning into Monday afternoon. Winds of 50 mph or higher, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and power outages are expected.

In anticipation of the storm, the state issued a disaster declaration for 121 Texas counties. The Texas Division of Emergency Management also raised the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center. Boats, search and rescue personnel and other resources are ready to deploy.

The Texas landfall is Beryl’s third landfall since it formed as a tropical depression in the Atlantic more than 3,000 miles from Houston on June 28. It rapidly strengthened into a hurricane within the first 24 hours and intensified into a major hurricane within the next day.

It made landfall on Carriacou Island on July 1 as a Category 4 hurricane.

On July 2, it became the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record to form in the Atlantic.

As it roared across the Caribbean, Beryl left behind a trail of damage as well as deaths.

It weakened as it approached the Yucatan Peninsula, where it made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Tulum, Mexico, on July 5. It further weakened as it moved across land, emerging into the Gulf as a tropical storm.