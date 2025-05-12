Man arrested in Conroe crash that killed 3-year-old girl on Mother's Day

article

A man has been arrested after a fiery car crash in Conroe that killed a 3-year-old girl on Sunday, police say.

According to the Monday release from the Conroe Police Department, the suspect, 55-year-old Donald Carson, caused the crash while driving under the influence. The crash also injured a 26-year-old mother and her 5-year-old daughter.

Fatal I-45 crash, fire

The backstory:

Around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Conroe Fire responded to the crash on I-45 North near the San Jacinto River and north of FM 1488.

A blue Honda Civic had broken down on the shoulder, reports said, and was struck by a white Toyota Camry, which Monday's release says was driven by Carson.

Monday's release clarified that Carson had been traveling in the HOV lane when he veered into the inside shoulder and hit the Camry from behind.

Crews arrived to find both cars engulfed in flames, reports said. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, and worked to save the four occupants of the two vehicles. Monday's release says bystanders also assisted in the rescue.

The mother and child who survived the crash suffered third-degree burns and other injuries, police say, and were taken to a nearby hospital. The 3-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal Conroe crash arrest

What we know:

Carson was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries following the crash, police said.

During an investigation by the vehicular crimes unit from the Mongomery County District Attorney's Office, who responded to the scene, Carson reportedly showed signs of impairment after the crash.

Monday's release says Carson has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault. All three charges are classified as felonies.

Carson will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail once he is released from the hospital, the police say.

What we don't know:

The identities of the three victims have not been released.

The conditions of the mother and 5-year-old were not updated in the Monday release.

Conroe Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and DPS are investigating the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

Conroe PD Chief Joe Buckholtz included a statement in Monday's update.

"This crash was entirely preventable and is an unimaginable loss to our community and most importantly this family," Buckholtz said. "We grieve with the family as a mother and child fight for their lives with serious injuries in an intensive care unit, while their precious three-year-old has been taken from them forever. Due to the decisions and actions of yet another intoxicated driver, we will never know the impact that child may have had on the world: a life full of promise and potential. We are committed to working closely with the Mongomery County District Attorney's Office in ensuring that swift and strong justice is served, however nothing we can do will ever turn back this clock. Our deepest and sincere condolences are extended to the family as we pray for the recovery of this mother and her surviving child."