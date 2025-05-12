I-45 deadly crash: 1 killed, 3 injured after head-on collision causes vehicle fire

A head-on collision turned into a deadly car fire in the Conroe area late Sunday night, says the Woodlands Fire Department.

I-45 deadly car crash, fire

What we know:

On Sunday around 8 p.m., the Conroe Fire Department was called to a major accident on I-45 North near the San Jacinto River and north of 1488

According to reports, a car had broken down on the shoulder when a blue Toyota Camry hit it. Both cars were said to be on fire when the Woodlands Fire Department Rescue 101 arrived at the scene to assist.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

A child was in the vehicle and died at the scene, officials say. A mother and another child in the same vehicle suffered third-degree burns and were taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Camry was in stable condition and also taken to a nearby hospital.

Conroe Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and DPS are investigating the deadly incident.

What we don't know:

AT this time, the cause of the crash is unknown to the authorities.