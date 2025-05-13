India-Pakistan tensions: Texas family member worried about her parents safety

The Brief FOX 26 spoke with Anjana Kaul, who is from a town in Kashmir, called Srinagar. Kaul has parents who are living there currently. Kaul asked her parents to move but they said they're not going to move to stand in solidarity with the soldiers that are on the front lines.



The fragile ceasefire is holding up for at least two days now, but how long will it last?

FOX 26 spoke with Anjana Kaul, who is from a town in Kashmir called Srinagar. Her parents are there, and she currently lives in Austin, Texas.

"This was the first time that the tourists were targeted and the kind of heinous crime they did as they actually asked them what religion they belonged to. They checked them for circumcision, and they killed them point-blank," said Kaul. "They came from 13 different states, and they were killed point-blank in front of their families."

After the terrorist attacks on April 22nd, India retaliated and then Pakistan did.

"I told my parents to move, and they said we can move on our way to safety, but what about our soldiers that are on the front lines. They are their for us and our safety. We are not moving. We are standing in solidarity," said Kaul.

After four days of fighting, a U.S.-brokered ceasefire was announced to the world.

"I am not looking at news channels or any social media, I am talking to people on the ground myself," said Kaul. "I was on the phone with my mother in Kashmir, and I was telling her it’s a ceasefire and I could hear sounds of explosions. They violated ceasefire within minutes of ceasefire being announced. I don’t trust Pakistan."

"We are uneasy, we are very worried because anything can happen at any time," said Kaul.