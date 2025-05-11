Woman identified in deadly Cypress rollover crash, more information released

The Brief Charlotte Stegall was identified as the driver killed in Saturday's crash in Cypress. Officials say Stegall crossed into lanes going the opposite way on North Houston Road before veering off the roadway. The crash is still under investigation.



Harris County officials have released new information regarding Saturday's deadly car crash in the Cypress area.

What we know:

According to a news release from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the driver killed in the crash has been identified as Charlotte Yvette Stegall.

At about 3 p.m. on Saturday, Stegall was driving west on Cypress North Houston Road, then she allegedly crossed into the eastbound lanes.

The vehicle then left the road, struck fences at multiple homes, then rolled to its right side before coming to a stop on all four wheels.

Officials say Stegall was trapped in the vehicle due to the crash. Officials found her deceased at the scene.

A sergeant at the scene said the woman was the only person in the vehicle. No other injuries were reported.

The vehicle struck a power box, causing a power outage in a part of the neighborhood. CenterPoint was called to restore the power.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash also caused a brief fire after the vehicle struck a gas BBQ bill.

The sheriff's office says the case is still under investigation.

What we don't know:

There is no information available on why Stegall reportedly drove off the roadway.

