Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Waller County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Tropical Storm Beryl: Voluntary evacuation for Galveston west end

Published  July 6, 2024 10:45pm CDT
Tropical Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Tropical Storm Beryl update: Latest path, impacts to Texas and Houston

Beryl continues to move through the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph. Strengthening is still expected to happen prior to landfall on Monday morning. The forecast Category 1 hurricane should come ashore near Corpus Christi. FOX 26 viewers near the coast and closer to the projected landfall are currently under a Hurricane Warning because of the expected high winds. Those along the coast will see storm surge of up to 5 feet. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Corpus Christi north to Galveston Bay. Everyone in most of the FOX 26 area is under a Flood Watch because of the expected 5-10 inches of rainfall with isolated spots getting 12-15 inches. Sunday should still be relatively quiet, so finish those last minute preparations and settle in for a stormy Monday.

GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston has issued a voluntary evacuation for the island’s west end ahead of Tropical Storm Beryl reaching the Texas coast.

Officials say the west end is under a storm surge warning from the National Weather Service.

"While officials feel the chances of tides above five feet are currently very remote, tides above that level could prevent travel on major roads and make it difficult for the city to respond to emergencies," the city said in a press release.

City Manager Brian Maxwell says the mayor signed the order "out of an abundance of caution."

The order for residents and visitors west of 103rd Street not protected by the Seawall is effective beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Emergency management officials warn residents that if they decide to stay in a low-lying area, they may not be able to safely leave for several hours. Officials say emergency services may not be available while tides remain elevated.

According to the city, the NWS predicts tides will rise late Sunday, peak Monday morning and then gradually recede later on Monday. However, excess rain could contribute to flooding.