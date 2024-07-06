Galveston has issued a voluntary evacuation for the island’s west end ahead of Tropical Storm Beryl reaching the Texas coast.

Officials say the west end is under a storm surge warning from the National Weather Service.

"While officials feel the chances of tides above five feet are currently very remote, tides above that level could prevent travel on major roads and make it difficult for the city to respond to emergencies," the city said in a press release.

City Manager Brian Maxwell says the mayor signed the order "out of an abundance of caution."

The order for residents and visitors west of 103rd Street not protected by the Seawall is effective beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Emergency management officials warn residents that if they decide to stay in a low-lying area, they may not be able to safely leave for several hours. Officials say emergency services may not be available while tides remain elevated.

According to the city, the NWS predicts tides will rise late Sunday, peak Monday morning and then gradually recede later on Monday. However, excess rain could contribute to flooding.