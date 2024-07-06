Tropical Storm Beryl is moving across the Gulf of Mexico on a path for the Texas coast.

As of 4 a.m. Saturday, the storm was located about 545 miles southeast of Corpus Christi and was moving west-northwest at 12 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

How will Tropical Storm Beryl impact Texas and Houston?

The new 4 a.m. advisory from the NHC hasn't changed much, but on a good note, it also hasn't necessarily shown Beryl getting stronger or any closer to Houston.

This morning, Beryl has weakened a lot, but still has today and tomorrow to reorganize, so let's be prepared for hurricane conditions on Monday.

The biggest threats will be a coastal storm surge estimated at 3-5 feet along with heavy rain that could exceed 6-8", winds that could rise above 75 mph (limited area), and finally, a slight risk for tornadoes Monday.

Beryl path: Where will it make landfall?

Models are still very mixed with two primary models showing a Corpus landfall and another showing a landfall closer to Matagorda Bay (much closer to Galveston).

I’ve included a snapshot of our Fox Model which shows a potent storm with a landfall closer to Corpus.

Stay tuned for lots of updates and probably some changes (hopefully good ones) this weekend.

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring developments. They will continue to keep you up-to-date online, on-air, on social media and on FOX Local.

Hurricane Watch & Storm Surge Watch for Beryl

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Texas coast from the mouth of the Rio Grande northward to San Luis Pass, as well as the northeastern coast of mainland Mexico from Barra el Mezquital to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the Texas coast from the mouth of the Rio Grande northward to High Island.

Texas prepares for Beryl

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott announced a severe weather disaster declaration for 40 counties in Texas in response to Beryl. The Texas Division of Emergency Management has increased the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center, and Texas Emergency Management Council agencies are working around the clock, preparing state emergency response resources.

Hurricane preparedness list

You should have a disaster preparedness kit ready to go well before a storm is ever on the way. At a minimum, your kit should have the basic supplies like food, water, first aid supplies and flashlights.

