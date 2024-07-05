Governor Greg Abbott announced a severe weather disaster declaration for 40 counties in Texas in response to Hurricane Beryl. The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has increased the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center, and Texas Emergency Management Council agencies are working around the clock, preparing state emergency response resources.

Hurricane Beryl weakened to a tropical storm on Thursday and will emerge over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday evening. The National Hurricane Center reports Beryl is expected to regain some strength once over water.

The counties under the disaster declaration include: Aransas, Atascosa, Bee, Bexar, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Frio, Goliad, Gonzales, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kenedy, Kinney, Kleberg, LaSalle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Matagorda, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Uvalde, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala. Additional counties may be added as conditions change.

As the storm approaches, there is an increased risk of rip currents along the Gulf Coast. Beachgoers should heed warnings from lifeguards, local officials, and posted signs.

Residents are urged to stay informed, monitor weather forecasts, follow local officials' directions, and prepare emergency plans. They should review hurricane evacuation routes, build emergency supply kits, and consider flood risk and insurance coverage. Visitors to Texas beaches should review beach safety tips and remain aware of the risks posed by rip currents during the storm.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, acting as governor while Governor Abbott is on an economic development mission to Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, issued the disaster declaration.