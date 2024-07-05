Hurricane Beryl will spend the day moving across Mexico after making landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula near Tulum on Friday morning as a small Category 2 storm.

As of 7 a.m. CT, Beryl was located about 15 miles north-northwest of Tulum and was moving west-northwest across Mexico at 15 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

Beryl will probably weaken to a tropical storm briefly as it emerges over the Gulf of Mexico Friday evening, then attention turns to both its strength and path.

Hurricane Beryl path: How will it impact Texas and Houston?

The latest models have mostly moved the landfall slightly northward to the South Padre Island area in South Texas as a hurricane.

One bit of good news is that, for now, the hurricane is relatively small, so if its wind field remains on the small side, the wind and coastal impacts will be less severe.

Monday and Tuesday will bring the risk for heavy rain to much of Texas, including the Houston area. We don't know for sure where a heavy rain band might set up, but the risk is there, so keep that in mind for early next week.

Rip currents and high waves can also be expected Sunday and Monday.

In the short term, expect high heat with isolated rain today and a few heavy downpours this weekend unrelated to Beryl.

Hurricane Beryl deaths: At least 9 killed in Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl, which was once a Category 5 storm, has been roaring across the Caribbean for days, leaving a trail of destruction and at least nine people dead.

In Jamaica, authorities confirmed a young man died on Wednesday after he was swept into a storm water drain while trying to retrieve a ball. A woman also died after a house collapsed on her.

Three people were reported killed in Grenada and Carriacou and another in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said. Three other deaths were reported in northern Venezuela, where four people were missing, officials said.

One fatality in Grenada occurred after a tree fell on a house, Kerryne James, the environment minister, told The Associated Press.

Historic Hurricane Beryl

Beryl strengthened from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in just 42 hours, which only six other Atlantic hurricanes have done, with Sept. 1 as the previous earliest date, according to hurricane expert Sam Lillo.

It also was the earliest Category 4 Atlantic hurricane, besting Hurricane Dennis, which became a Category 4 storm on July 8, 2005. Beryl later became the earliest Category 5 observed in the Atlantic basin on record, and only the second Category 5 hurricane in July after Hurricane Emily in 2005, the National Hurricane Center said.

Beryl also marked the farthest east that a hurricane has formed in the tropical Atlantic in June, breaking a record set in 1933, according to Philip Klotzbach, Colorado State University hurricane researcher.

Hurricane preparedness list

You should have a disaster preparedness kit ready to go well before a storm is ever on the way. At a minimum, your kit should have the basic supplies like food, water, first aid supplies and flashlights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.