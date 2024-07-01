Record-breaking Hurricane Beryl remains a dangerous major hurricane on Monday morning as it continues to move westward in the Atlantic.

Beryl is approaching the Windward Islands on Monday morning as a Category 4 hurricane.

SUGGESTED: Are you prepared for hurricane season?

According to the current forecast track, it is expected to move across the Caribbean through the middle of the week and then near the Yucatán Peninsula at the end of the week before entering the Gulf of Mexico.

Beryl became the earliest Category 4 Atlantic hurricane on record on Sunday, beating Hurricane Dennis’s previous record set on July 8, 2005. Beryl weakened to a Category 3 storm on Monday morning but regained Category 4 strength a few hours later.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Despite expectations of weakening in the central Caribbean around midweek, Beryl is still forecast to retain its hurricane status.

Texas should be watching Beryl as it moves through the Caribbean. Most likely it will follow the same path as Tropical Storm Alberto, staying to the south, but there are some slight possibilities of it wandering a bit further north.

Tropical Storm Chris makes landfall

Tropical Storm Chris formed in the Gulf of Mexico late Sunday night, shortly before making landfall in Mexico. It was expected to bring heavy rain and flooding.

It weakened to a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph before 7 a.m. CDT.

Watching another tropical wave

A tropical wave in the Atlantic is on the heels of Hurricane Beryl. The latest spaghetti plots have this area of low pressure moving west toward the Windward Islands. There is a medium chance for further development by the middle of the week.