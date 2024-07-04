Oil and gas companies with facilities in the Gulf of Mexico are monitoring conditions as Hurricane Beryl moves closer to the Texas coast.

Shell and Chevron both gave updates on how they are preparing for the hurricane to reach their area in the next couple of days.

On Wednesday, Shell gave their first update stating they had begun evacuating non-essential personnel and begun shutting-in production.

They gave this statement on Thursday:

Shell continues to actively monitor Hurricane Beryl. As a precautionary measure at our Perdido asset, we are continuing to evacuate non-essential personnel and have completed the safe shut-in of production. At our Whale asset, which is not scheduled to begin operations until later this year, we are evacuating all personnel. We have safely paused some of our drilling operations, but there are currently no other impacts on our production across the Gulf of Mexico. We will continue to monitor weather reports and respond accordingly. As always, Shell’s top priority is the safety of our people, the environment, and our assets.

Chevron also released a statement on Thursday, which read:

Chevron is closely monitoring the projected path of Hurricane Beryl. While nonessential personnel are being transported from our Gulf of Mexico facilities, production from our Chevron-operated assets remains at normal levels. This includes demobilization of personnel at Anchor, where first production is expected in the third quarter. We will continue to closely monitor the system and remain focused on the safety of our workforce, the integrity of our facilities and the protection of the environment.