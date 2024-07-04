Texas is preparing for the potential impact of Hurricane Beryl, classified as a Category 2 storm as it moves towards the Gulf Coast. Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to escalate readiness at the State Emergency Operations Center to Level II effective from 10 a.m. on July 5.

This proactive measure aims to facilitate the rapid deployment of resources and coordinated response efforts ahead of the storm's anticipated landfall.

According to forecasts from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Beryl is currently tracking west-northwest through the Caribbean and is expected to turn toward Texas over the coming weekend. The storm poses significant risks, including major flooding and severe weather conditions as it approaches land.

In preparation for potential impacts, TDEM has activated resources across various state agencies. Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1) is prepared to deploy up to 200 Search and Rescue Personnel, including specialized Urban Search & Rescue Teams and Boat Squads. The Texas A&M Forest Service has mobilized All-Hazard Incident Strike Teams through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), and the Texas National Guard is on standby with up to 1,000 personnel equipped with High Profile Vehicles and Helicopters for emergency response.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has enhanced readiness with Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, the Tactical Marine Unit, and Aircraft available for immediate deployment. Meanwhile, the Texas Department of State Health Services has readied Medical Incident Support Teams and severe weather packages to address potential health-related contingencies. The Texas Department of Transportation has increased highway maintenance personnel to monitor roadway conditions and ensure safe travel routes across the state.

Residents and visitors are strongly advised to stay informed about local weather forecasts and advisories, and to follow directives from local authorities. It is crucial to develop emergency plans, familiarize themselves with hurricane evacuation routes, and assemble emergency kits containing essential supplies.

As Hurricane Beryl continues its path towards Texas, state agencies will continue to monitor its trajectory closely and adjust response efforts as necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of all Texans and visitors.

Click here to see a list of basic supplies to include in your hurricane preparedness kit.