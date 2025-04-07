Baytown crash: 86-year-old woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Walmart parking lot

The Brief An investigation is underway after an 86-year-old woman was struck and killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in a Walmart parking lot in Baytown. The incident occurred in the 4900 block of Garth Road in Baytown around 11:30 a.m. The driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, officials said.



An investigation is now underway after an 86-year-old woman was struck and killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Baytown on Monday.

Baytown crash: Elderly woman struck, killed in auto-pedestrian crash

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Garth Road in a Walmart parking lot.

Officials said they were called out in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident.

When authorities arrived, they found an 86-year-old woman who had sustained serious injuries.

Authorities stated lifesaving measures were performed by both bystanders and first responders, but the woman died from her injuries.

The driver involved in the crash remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the name of the victim pending notification of next of kin.