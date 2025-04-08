Houston crime: Man brings bow and arrow to gunfight, two injured
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a shooting in northwest Houston.
What we know:
Houston police said they responded to the 10100 Westview.
Officials said initial reports are that during an argument one man produced a gun and one man produced a bow and arrow.
Police said two men were shot during the exchange of projectiles.
Both men are said to be in stable condition.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)
What we don't know:
Authorities didn't provide any information on the identities of the people that were shot.
The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department.