Houston crime: Man brings bow and arrow to gunfight, two injured

An investigation is underway following a shooting in northwest Houston.

2 injured in Houston shooting

What we know:

Houston police said they responded to the 10100 Westview.

Officials said initial reports are that during an argument one man produced a gun and one man produced a bow and arrow.

Police said two men were shot during the exchange of projectiles.

Both men are said to be in stable condition.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

What we don't know:

Authorities didn't provide any information on the identities of the people that were shot.