Expand / Collapse search

Houston crime: Man brings bow and arrow to gunfight, two injured

By
Published  April 8, 2025 9:44pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a shooting in northwest Houston. 

2 injured in Houston shooting

What we know:

Houston police said they responded to the 10100 Westview. 

Officials said initial reports are that during an argument one man produced a gun and one man produced a bow and arrow. 

Police said two men were shot during the exchange of projectiles. 

Both men are said to be in stable condition. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

What we don't know:

Authorities didn't provide any information on the identities of the people that were shot. 

The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyNewsHouston