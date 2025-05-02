Scott Gertner Remembered: Tribute held for beloved Houston entertainer

The Brief Houston music legend Scott Gertner passed away unexpectedly on Thursday. Friends and family remember Scott and the legacy he leaves behind. A tribute is being held to honor him at Scott Gertner's Rhythm Room.



Houston music icon remembered

What they're saying:

A beloved entertainment legend in Houston, Scott Gertner, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday.

Gertner knew how to captivate a crowd. The three-time Grammy nominee left behind an unforgettable legacy.

"The memories of Scott are profound. I'll never forget Scott Gertner as my friend, as an entertainer and as a legend for this city," said Emilian White, Scott's lifelong friend.

White met Scott through the music industry and made records together.

"Scott was legendary in the city. I think he was before his time because everyone would go to the Scott Gertner Sky Bar," said White.

Scott’s Sky Bar in Montrose was the place to be back in the day. Werner Richmond was part of Scott’s band and says sharing the stage with him was an honor.

"It was a blessing to be around such a force in the Houston community," said Werner Richmond, a former band member. "He went from a boss to a legitimate friend."

Scott even sang outside our FOX 26 studios years ago. Another band member, Rick Marcel, remembers Scott as a gifted vocalist who lifted others up.

FOX 26 also spoke with Rob Wright, who used to be a promoter at Sky Bar.

"Scott did an amazing job making each and every person who came through the door feel like they are very important to him," said Rob Wright, promoter.

Community pays special tribute

Big picture view:

The community is coming together to honor his incredible legacy.

Scott Gertner's Rhythm Room on Memorial held a special tribute Friday night to celebrate Scott's life and legacy.

It began at 5:50 p.m. and there will be performances at 9PM.

Funeral service on Monday

What's next:

Scott Gertner's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery in Houston.

The service will be streamed live here.