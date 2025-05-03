AP: Harris County man identified as victim in crash near Yellowstone Park; six others killed

The Brief A 25-year-old man from Humble was identified as a victim of a deadly collision in Idaho. Reports say a truck collided with a tour van that was heading to Yellowstone National Park. Seven people were killed, and eight others were injured.



A man from Humble has been named as a victim who was killed in an Idaho crash on Thursday, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Crash near Yellowstone: Humble, Texas man named as victim

Entrance sign along U.S. Highway 212 at the northeast entrance into Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

What we know:

Isaih Moreno, a 25-year-old from Humble, has been identified as one of seven people who were killed in a collision near Yellowstone National Park.

According to the AP, Moreno was driving a pickup truck that collided with a tour van that was taking tourists to Yellowstone.

The vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when the crash happened. After the crash, the vehicles caught fire.

Six people inside the tour van were also killed, and eight others were injured. The AP report says those in the van who were killed were from outside the U.S.

The van was reportedly carrying 14 people. The surviving travelers were taken to hospitals for their injuries.

What we don't know:

The other victims have not been identified at this time.

The cause of the crash is not clear at this time.

There's also confusion about where the six deceased tourists were visiting from. Allegedly, an Idaho coroner says two of the victims were from Italy. China's Consulate General in San Francisco allegedly stated that five of the victims killed were Chinese citizens.

