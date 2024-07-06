Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
7
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Colorado County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
Rip Current Statement
from SAT 4:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 5:30 PM CDT, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County

Galveston County under Disaster Declaration as Tropical Storm Beryl approaches

By
Published  July 6, 2024 3:35pm CDT
Galveston County
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A disaster declaration has been issued for Galveston County by Judge Mark Henry as Tropical Storm Beryl continues its path to the Texas coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, they predict the system will hit the Gulf as a Category 1 hurricane.

SUGGESTED: Tracking Beryl: Galveston leaders prepare as storm heads to Texas coast

The storm is expected to bring six to eight inches of heavy rainfall beginning late Sunday into Monday with two to four feet of storm surge. There is also a slight risk of tornadoes from Sunday through Monday.

Galveston County Judge prepares for potential severe weather

FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia talks with Galveston County Judge Mark Henry on how the county is preparing for potential severe weather

"We’re still watching the track of the tropical storm about to become a hurricane. The concern we have is if it moves slightly to the east it’s going to be a much more significant storm for us," said Judge Henry. "We have a hurricane watch that comes up to the county line and a storm surge watch that goes past the county line. Those two will likely get upgraded to warnings as the storm gets closer."

Wind speeds in the area are expected to increase on Sunday with the potential for tropical Storm-force winds late Sunday or early Monday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"We have a potential for wind which can pick things up and blow them around which can cause damage that way. Storm is a potential two to three feet and then freshwater flooding associated with the rain from the storm," Henry added.

The county increased their activation at the Office of Emergency Management from level 1 to level 2 on Friday and will have somebody in the office 24 hours a day.