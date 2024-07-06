A disaster declaration has been issued for Galveston County by Judge Mark Henry as Tropical Storm Beryl continues its path to the Texas coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, they predict the system will hit the Gulf as a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm is expected to bring six to eight inches of heavy rainfall beginning late Sunday into Monday with two to four feet of storm surge. There is also a slight risk of tornadoes from Sunday through Monday.

"We’re still watching the track of the tropical storm about to become a hurricane. The concern we have is if it moves slightly to the east it’s going to be a much more significant storm for us," said Judge Henry. "We have a hurricane watch that comes up to the county line and a storm surge watch that goes past the county line. Those two will likely get upgraded to warnings as the storm gets closer."

Wind speeds in the area are expected to increase on Sunday with the potential for tropical Storm-force winds late Sunday or early Monday.

"We have a potential for wind which can pick things up and blow them around which can cause damage that way. Storm is a potential two to three feet and then freshwater flooding associated with the rain from the storm," Henry added.

The county increased their activation at the Office of Emergency Management from level 1 to level 2 on Friday and will have somebody in the office 24 hours a day.