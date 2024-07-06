Tropical Storm Beryl Texas impact: 81 counties added to disaster declaration

Texans are preparing for Tropical Storm Beryl to make an impact on the coast and Acting Governor Dan Patrick has expanded the state's disaster declaration to include 81 more counties, bringing the total to 121 counties.

On Friday, it was announced a severe weather disaster declaration was issued for 40 counties in Texas in response to Beryl's approach. Since then, the National Hurricane Center reported Beryl is expected to hit Texas as a Category 1 hurricane.

The following 81 counties have been added to the declaration: Anderson, Angelina, Austin, Bastrop, Bell, Bowie, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Caldwell, Camp, Cass, Chambers, Cherokee, Collin, Colorado, Comal, Dallas, Delta, Ellis, Falls, Fannin, Fayette, Fort Bend, Franklin, Freestone, Galveston, Grayson, Gregg, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Hopkins, Houston, Hunt, Jasper, Jefferson, Kaufman, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Madison, Marion, McLennan, Milam, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Orange, Panola, Polk, Rains, Red River, Robertson, Rockwall, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller, Washington, Williamson, and Wood counties. More counties may be added as needed.

"As Hurricane Beryl approaches the Gulf Coast, today and tomorrow will be the last two days for Texans to make preparations for the coming storm. Beryl is a determined storm, and incoming winds and potential flooding will pose a serious threat to Texans who are in Beryl’s path at landfall and as it makes its way across the state for the following 24 hours," said Acting Governor Patrick. "Based on the current forecast, heavy rain and some localized flooding could occur all the way from the coast through areas near College Station, Tyler, and Texarkana as the storm moves through Texas on its current track."

Texans are encouraged to make final preparations before the storm hits the coast.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has raised the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center and Texas Emergency Management Council agencies are working around the clock.

State Emergency Response Resources

The following resources have been rostered and deployed to support response operations: