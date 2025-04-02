Houston game rooms raided: Numerous locations targeted by authorities

The Brief Officials said numerous locations were targeted in raids on Wednesday. Numerous agencies were involved in the raids including the Houston Police Department, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, HSI and other federal agencies.



Investigations are underway across the Houston area after game rooms were raided on Wednesday.

Game rooms raided in Houston

What we know:

Numerous game rooms across the Houston area were the target of raids on Wednesday.

Authorities including the Houston Police Department, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, HSI and other federal agencies were involved.

One location that was targeted was in the 3600 block of Tidwell where officials said an illegal game room raid was conducted.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released a list of all the locations that were raided on Wednesday, but said numerous locations were targeted.

It's unclear if any arrests were made in connection with the raids.