Expand / Collapse search

Houston game rooms raided: Numerous locations targeted by authorities

By
Published  April 2, 2025 5:18pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Houston crime: Local, federal officials raid alleged illegal game rooms

Multiple targets suspected to be illegal game rooms were targets of multiple raids across the Houston area on Wednesday. FOX 26's Abigail Dye reported near one raid site.

The Brief

    • Officials said numerous locations were targeted in raids on Wednesday.
    • Numerous agencies were involved in the raids including the Houston Police Department, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, HSI and other federal agencies.

HOUSTON - Investigations are underway across the Houston area after game rooms were raided on Wednesday. 

Game rooms raided in Houston

What we know:

Numerous game rooms across the Houston area were the target of raids on Wednesday. 

Authorities including the Houston Police Department, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, HSI and other federal agencies were involved. 

One location that was targeted was in the 3600 block of Tidwell where officials said an illegal game room raid was conducted. 

Latest information on the Houston game room raids

Numerous game rooms were raided on Wednesday. FOX 26 Reporter Abigail Dye explains the latest on the investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released a list of all the locations that were raided on Wednesday, but said numerous locations were targeted. 

It's unclear if any arrests were made in connection with the raids. 

One witness speaks with FOX 26 about the raid

FOX 26 Reporter Abigail Dye spoke with one witness who explained what happened at one game room location.

The Source: Information provided by authorities. 

HoustonCrime and Public SafetyNewsHarris County