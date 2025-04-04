Trouble on Tidwell: SWAT standoff, game room raid within 48 hours on one corner

The Brief Both a game room raid and SWAT standoff occurred on Tidwell Road this week. The scenes were extensive and just across the street from one another. Crime statistics for the area show violent crime down 17% in Harris County District H.



FOX 26 has brought you two breaking news reports of large-scale law enforcement operations from the same corner in the last 48 hours.

The first operation was a raid that happened on Wednesday on Tidwell near Eastex freeway of an illegal game room. The location was one of 45 locations raided that day in the large-scale operation that shut down a $22-million dollar scheme, according to law enforcement.

On Friday, the Mustang Inn, the catty-corner of the raid location, was the center of an expansive SWAT scene.

Officers were called to the location around 9:30 a.m. Friday and after a nearly 7-hour-long standoff, a suspect was taken into custody.

"This place is really bad, with prostitution so bad, shootings, minors over here constantly," said Alison, a resident witnessing the standoff.

What we know:

Despite the troubling scenes, crime statistics for the area suggest some improvement for this area, District H.

The city posts monthly crime statistics for each district. The statistics include categories such as murder, sexual assault, and theft, all of which have shown a downward trajectory in 2025.

Data from District H shows a 17% reduction in violent crime this year compared to last.

The local councilmember for the area, Mario Castillo, has been out of town but plans to comment on the situation upon his return.