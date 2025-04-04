SWAT called to north Houston motel for barricaded suspect, officials say

The Brief Active scene at the Mustang Inn on Tidwell Road. One barricaded person is believed to be a wanted felon. Another person has been detained.



A SWAT team has been called to a motel in north Houston for a barricaded person.

Mustang Inn SWAT scene

What we know:

The scene is happening at the Mustang Inn in the 3800 block of Tidwell Road near the Eastex Freeway.

The scene started with a call that came in shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday.

One suspect has reportedly barricaded themselves. Another person has been detained at the scene.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the barricaded suspect is believed to be a wanted felon.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added when available.