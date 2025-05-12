Galveston man sentenced to 70 years in prison for murder

article

The Brief A Galveston man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for murder. The murder happened in 2020 in La Marque, Texas. The suspect was shown to have a long record of felony offenses.



A Galveston County jury has sentenced a man to 70 years in prison for a fatal shooting in 2020.

Daron Donnell Scott, of Galveston, has been convicted of murdering Derion Chambers on Dec. 30, 2020, at a gas station in La Marque, Texas. According to a Monday release from the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney's Office, Scott's sentence was enhanced by a lengthy criminal record.

2020 Galveston County murder

The backstory:

Chambers was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle with his cousin at a Valero gas station in La Marque. Just before midnight, a black sedan with three occupants approached Chambers' vehicle. The release says Scott shot out of the sedan, killing Chambers and seriously injuring Chambers' cousin.

Shortly after the shooting, a La Marque officer was able to stop the suspected sedan. During the stop, the release says Scott jumped out the window and fled on foot.

Scott was arrested for Chambers' murder after a two-year investigation, the release says.

Galveston County murder trial

Dig deeper:

Scott's trial began on Monday, May 5. According to the release, the jury was shown evidence that the murder was planned in advance, as well as incriminating phone communications made by Scott during and immediately after the murder.

On Friday, the jury found Scott guilty of murder. Deliberations lasted more than a day.

The sentencing phase began on Monday, May 12. Prosecutors told the jury that Scott had previously been convicted of numerous felonies, including attempted escape, Attempted Retaliation, theft from a person, compelling prostitution, compelling prostitution of a child, and trafficking of a person.

Ultimately, the jury sentenced Scott to 70 years in prison. He was also given a $10,000 fine.