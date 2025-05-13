Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy injured in crash
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway following a crash involving a Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy on Tuesday evening.
What we know:
Officials said the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at Greenhouse and Hollyhock in northwest Harris County.
Harris County officials said the crash involved two vehicles.
The deputy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Officials didn't provide any information on any other injuries in connection with the crash.
The Source: Information from Harris County Sheriff's Office.