Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy injured in crash

An investigation is underway following a crash involving a Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at Greenhouse and Hollyhock in northwest Harris County.

Harris County officials said the crash involved two vehicles.

The deputy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't provide any information on any other injuries in connection with the crash.