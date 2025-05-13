Expand / Collapse search

Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy injured in crash

By
Published  May 13, 2025 9:43pm CDT
Harris County
The Brief

    • An investigation is underway following a crash involving a Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy.
    • Officials said the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at Greenhouse and Hollyhock in northwest Harris County.
    • Authorities said the crash involved two vehicles.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway following a crash involving a Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy on Tuesday evening. 

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at Greenhouse and Hollyhock in northwest Harris County.

Harris County officials said the crash involved two vehicles. 

The deputy was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

What we don't know:

Officials didn't provide any information on any other injuries in connection with the crash. 

The Source: Information from Harris County Sheriff's Office. 

