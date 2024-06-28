Tropical Storm Beryl forms in Atlantic, possibility of becoming hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, more than 3,000 miles from Houston.

Although it is far out from Houston, the storm is being monitored as it has a slight chance of making it to the Gulf late next week.

FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz reports it has the possibility of becoming a hurricane, the first one of the season, during the weekend, but models show it losing strength as it gets near the end of the five-day cone.

