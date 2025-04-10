Shooting near Texas Southern University: 18-year-old killed, two suspects wanted, police say

The Brief The 18-year-old was found dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle on Rosewood Street near TSU. Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene. Anyone with information can call HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



An 18-year-old was killed in the shooting that prompted a lockdown at Texas Southern University on Wednesday, according to Houston police.

Shooting near Texas Southern

What we know:

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Rosewood Street near Ennis.

Police say they found an 18-year-old male unresponsive in the driver's seat of a gray sedan. Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Witnesses allegedly saw two suspects fleeing the scene after hearing gunshots. The suspects are described as Black males believed to be between 20–25 years old.

Officials at the scene described one suspect as thin with short dreadlocks. The other suspect was described as heavyset with dreadlocks.

What we don't know:

The suspects and the victim have not been identified at this time. Officials are waiting to confirm the victim's identity with his loved ones.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call one of the following agencies:

Houston Police Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

TSU lockdown

The backstory:

Texas Southern University went under lockdown because the suspects allegedly fled toward campus after the shooting.

A message about the lockdown was issued at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., a TSU spokesperson confirmed the lockdown had ended.

Four Houston ISD schools in the area were also placed in secure mode as a precaution. They resumed normal operations after about 30 minutes.

