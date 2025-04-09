Lockdown ends at Texas Southern University following nearby shooting

The Brief Texas Southern University was placed on lockdown after a shooting near campus. One person was shot in a car on Rosewood and has died, police confirm. Police are searching the area for people seen running from the scene.



Texas Southern University has lifted its lockdown protocols following a deadly shooting near campus on Wednesday.

Shooting near TSU prompts police response

What we know:

According to Houston police, a shooting was reported in the 2900 block of Rosewood, near Ennis Street. Police confirm someone was shot in a car and has died.

According to police, the caller stated that two males ran off toward TSU. TSU police say officers are searching the area for the suspects.

One is described as thin with short dreadlocks, a white T-shirt, dark-colored shorts and a white bag. The other suspect is described as a heavyset Black male with dreadlocks, a white shirt and a black bag.

A message about the lockdown was issued at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., a TSU spokesperson confirmed the end of the lockdown with FOX 26.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the shooting investigation are unknown at this time.

Secure mode lifted at Houston ISD schools

Four Houston ISD schools in the area were placed on secure mode as a precaution for about 30 minutes, but they have been given the all-clear. Normal operations have resumed.