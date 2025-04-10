Houston shooting: Family of teen killed near TSU seeking justice, police still searching for suspects

The Brief Gregory Warren, 18, was killed near Texas Southern University; his family, devastated, is seeking justice as police continue their investigation. Warren had recently moved to Houston with his sister’s family; relatives described him as outgoing and full of potential, with no known trouble. The family urges anyone with information to come forward, while Houston police report no arrests have been made in the case.



The family of an 18-year-old man killed near Texas Southern University is pleading for justice as police continue to search for the person responsible.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Rosewood Street near Ennis.

Police found an 18-year-old man unresponsive in the driver's seat of a gray sedan, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Gregory Warren

Witnesses reported seeing two suspects running from the area after the gunfire. Both suspects are described as Black males, approximately 20 to 25-years-old. One is said to be thin with short dreadlocks, while the other is described as heavyset with dreadlocks.

What we don't know:

As of Friday, Houston police said no arrests have been made in the case. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact HPD.

Family members want answers:

Gregory Warren had recently moved to Houston to live with his sister and her family. His mother, Tina Davis, flew in from Alaska after the shooting and described her heartbreak to FOX 26.

"I'm crushed that my son got taken from me at 18," Davis said. "He was humble, and he was a lover — he always used to give me hugs. I'm crushed. I just want justice for my son."

Warren's sister, Tierra Pearson, recalled the painful moment she feared the worst. Our crew was there as she and her partner, Trey Lockhart, learned the devastating news.

"There's no way that it's him," she said. "Then pulling up and not being able to see him... I'm calling his phone, there's no answer, and at that point...I knew something was wrong."

Family members say Warren was enthusiastic, outgoing, and quick to make friends. He also loved his two nephews. "We just got out here," Pearson said. "He's a very sociable person. He goes and he makes friends easily."

Lockhart said he became concerned when Warren didn't return as expected. "I was wondering why he was taking so long to come back," he said. Lockhart later saw reports of the shooting on social media and realized it involved his vehicle.

The family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"If you know about it, talk about it," said Reggie Davis, Warren's stepfather. Put it on social media. Do something."