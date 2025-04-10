Texas Border Patrol find spider monkey hidden in backpack, 2 U.S. citizens arrested

article

The Brief Border Patrol officers in Texas arrested two U.S. citizens after a spider monkey was found hidden inside a backpack. The spider monkey was taken to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. The same day, a Mexican national was arrested after trying to bring 73 pounds of cocaine into the United States.



A spider monkey and more than $980,000 in cocaine were intercepted at the Texas-Mexico border last weekend, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Spider monkey found hidden in backpack

What we know:

CBP officials say the monkey was found on Sunday, April 6 at the Anzalduas International Bridge at the Hidalgo Port of Entry.

A 20-year-old male and a 21-year-old female, both U.S. citizens, were crossing into the United States. CBP officers referred the vehicle for a second inspection. That is when officers found the spider monkey hidden in a backpack inside the vehicle.

The driver and passenger were arrested, and the monkey was taken to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, TX.

CBP officials say some monkeys are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Their importation is regulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ultimately, monkeys are prohibited from importation as pets.

What we don't know:

The names of the two U.S. citizens arrested have not been released.

Border Patrol officials did not release any photos of the spider monkey.

73 lbs. of cocaine seized

What we know:

CBP officials say the cocaine was seized on April 6 at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

A 68-year-old Mexican citizen was attempting to cross into the United States, when officers sent his vehicle for a second inspection.

During the inspection, officers found 28 packages of cocaine hidden inside the vehicle.

Packages containing 73 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle. HSI special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

What we don't know:

CBP officials did not release the name of the Mexican citizen who was arrested, or if they learned where the man was trying to take the cocaine.

What they're saying:

"Our frontline CBP officers and agriculture specialists continue to remain vigilant as they conduct their inspections; their attention to detail and inspections experience led to an interception of an endangered species and a significant narcotics seizure in two separate enforcement events," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry. "We remain committed to preventing the exploitation of protected animals and the spread of animal diseases. Seizures of narcotics also reinforce our continued commitment to our border security mission."