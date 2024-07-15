Several restaurants in the Houston-Galveston area have filed a class action lawsuit against CenterPoint Energy, alleging negligence, gross negligence, and other legal violations. The Buzbee Law Firm, representing the plaintiffs, announced the legal action Monday, seeking to hold the utility company accountable for its handling of power outages following Hurricane Beryl.

According to the lawsuit, initial power losses during the hurricane were exacerbated by CenterPoint's alleged failures in infrastructure investment, equipment maintenance, personnel training, and storm preparedness. Despite significant profits and its monopoly status, CenterPoint is accused of consistently neglecting its responsibilities as an electricity provider.

The legal complaint underscores the frustration of the restaurant owners, who argue that CenterPoint's operational failures prolonged their outage experiences far beyond what was acceptable. The plaintiffs emphasize that the lawsuit is not solely about financial damages but aims to compel CenterPoint to meet the standards expected of it through legal recourse.

The Buzbee Law Firm expressed confidence in the lawsuit's success, anticipating a robust legal challenge to CenterPoint's practices. Upon filing, a stamped copy of the lawsuit will be distributed, marking the formal commencement of legal proceedings in this significant case.