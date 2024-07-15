If you haven't been able to work due to Hurricane Beryl, you can now apply for unemployment benefits.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available for people in 15 counties impacted by Hurricane Beryl through the Texas Workforce Commission.

The 15 counties include: Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Wharton counties.

Under the Presidential Disaster Declaration, workers and self-employed people who have been unable to work due to damage from the hurricane may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits.

You can apply online through the Texas Workforce Commission or by calling TWC at (800)939-6631.

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 9, and you must specify that your application is related to Hurricane Beryl.

The deadline has also been extended to apply for unemployment benefits from severe weather in Texas between April and June. Applicants now have until Aug. 15 to apply for that assistance.

To qualify for this assistance, the TWC says either you cannot perform work because of an injury from the disaster, you became the major supporter of a household due to the death of a family member, or you are unable to reach your job location because you must travel through an area impacted by the disaster.