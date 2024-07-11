In response to the widespread impact of Hurricane Beryl, Texas has enacted measures to support families affected by the storm through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

Immediate Relief for Affected Families

Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received federal approval to provide replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the recent storms. This initiative aims to alleviate the immediate challenges faced by SNAP recipients across the state.

Application Process Simplified

SNAP recipients in 121 counties, as identified in Acting Governor Patrick's disaster declarations, are eligible to apply for replacement benefits. Applications must be submitted by August 8, with benefits deposited onto Lone Star Cards within two business days of approval. Starting July 11, applicants can apply by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting Option 8 or by mailing Form H1855 to the HHSC.

Support for WIC Participants

Additionally, HHSC is facilitating the replacement of food and formula benefits for WIC participants affected by Hurricane Beryl through July 31, 2024. Families are encouraged to visit TexasWIC.org or call 800-942-3678 to find open WIC locations and obtain in-person assistance.

How to Apply

Texans seeking assistance, including SNAP and Medicaid benefits, can apply online at YourTexasBenefits.com or through the Your Texas Benefits mobile app. For local resources such as food or shelter, individuals can dial 2-1-1 and select Option 1.

Affected Counties

The following counties' residents are eligible to apply for replacement food benefits: